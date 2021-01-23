Singer Akhil: Favouritism in Bollywood is reason why many singers lose out on opportunities

There are certain songs that are made for the soul. For singer Akhil, Dooja Pyaar is one such number. Happy with how the listeners have connected with this “soulful” track that has already crossed 15 million views on YouTube, the singer says that love is one emotion that appeals to every heart.

“There are songs that stay with you for long. You enjoy going back to them again and again. Dooja Pyaar is that. There are a few such numbers that I’ve made before too like Teri Kami, Khaab, Zindagi, Rang Gora, Rukh… Yeh saare gaane dil se dil tak k liye hai,” he continues, “It feels good when people tell you that they’re listening to your song on loop.”

Next up, Akhil is has five new songs — two romantic, two sad songs and one dance number.

“People enjoy listening to my romantic as well as sad tracks. Koi beat wala gaana bhi ho, usme bhi unhe kuch romantic chahiye,” says the singer, who made his Bollywood debut with Duniyaa in Luka Chuppi (2019). But, surprisingly, he didn’t take up any other work in the industry after that.

“I was approached for Khaab (reworked and used as Duniyaa), and it took two years for this song to release. Also, after it released I wasn’t promoted well. It didn’t feel good but everyone knows that labels only promote their own artistes,” he claims.

The singer, therefore, is content working in Punjabi entertainment industry for now. “If I’m doing good work here, why should I look out unless I’m getting the same love, support and respect elsewhere. Bollywood uses a lot of Punjabi songs. If I keep making good songs, you never know they might use it again,” he adds.

Referring to the existence of camps and favouritism in the music industry, Akhil rues, “Har jagah toh groupism chal raha hai. Composers, directors or producers often make five singers sing one song and then choose their favourite. Aapki awaaz achha ho ya nahi, promote aise karenge ki woh hit ho jayega. Some labels are practising favouritism due to which many musicians don’t get a chance or they lose out on opportunities. I also want to work in Bollywood, but not like this.”

Akhil advises aspiring singers to make us of social media to fight such battles. “Whatever we say, these views and likes can make your career. So, use social media wisely. Agar aapko yahan rehna hai to race mein daudna hi padega, warna aap pehle hi nikal jao,” he ends.

