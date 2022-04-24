Singer Ankit Tiwari posts video from luxury hotel as daughter ‘sleeps hungry’: 'Kids are crying for food and water'

Singer Ankit Tiwari has shared a video on Twitter, complaining about the bad experience he had at a hotel in Delhi. The singer, who visited Delhi's Hotel Royal Plaza on April 21, said his daughter had to sleep hungry because the hotel refused to give them food or water while not allowing them to bring in food from outside. (Also read: Ankit Tiwari on how people withdrew him from projects after rape allegations: 'I lost so much but never gave up')

“HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience. 5 star hotel me na pani hai, food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain (This five-star hotel doesn't have water. We ordered food four hours ago) …Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai (staff threatens us with bouncers if we complain),” Ankit wrote in his tweet.

In the video, Ankit is seen in the hotel's lobby with multiple other guests. “It is around 1 am and all are waiting for a word from the staff. It is horrible. My wife, my daughter are sleeping hungry. We wish to speak to the duty manager but there is no one here. The staff is transferring calls to each other, no one is picking up,” Ankit said in the video. Other guests also complained about the same.

Ankit wrote in another tweet, “Chote bacche bhi Pani aur Food ke liye ro rahe hain. Govt should take strong action (Little kids are crying for food and water).” He also tagged the Prime Minister's office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders in his tweet.

Others commented on Ankit's tweet. “Yes, I was there last night. The hotel is literally pathetic. Called IRD at 12 am for packaged water they made me wait for 1 hour after which I gave up and drank the bottled water which tasted pathetic. Now I am suffering through bad stomach.” Another wrote, “That's horrible. And there's no reason for the hotel staff to be acting disrespectful. You and your family are guests that deserve every staff member to be at your call. On top of that, you're a celebrity. What's wrong with these ppl! Fight to get a full refund back Ankit.”

Ankit is known for his songs in films such as Aashiqui 2, Singham Returns, and PK. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in May 2014 after his then-girlfriend accused him of raping her. In April 2017, Mumbai Sessions Court acquitted Ankit of all charges after the prosecution could not furnish evidence to back the allegation.

His latest hit was Bandi Tot in Badhaai Do.

