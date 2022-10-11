Singer-environmentalist Ditty announces carbon neutral Songs For Forests tour across six Indian cities in October

Singer-songwriter Ditty has announced her upcoming Songs for Forests tour, which will see her perform in six cities across India this October. The tour will feature Ditty’s signature music, inspired by the natural world, and see her singing earth-songs in gardens. The musician will also be collaborating with local environmentalists to start important conversations around climate change, sacred ecology, communal regeneration and transformation.

Ditty is an Indian artist and environmentalist currently dividing her time between Goa and Berlin. Presented by Tangy Sessions, Ditty's upcoming Songs for Forests tour will see the singer-songwriter travel by train to six cities across the country. Through her collaboration with local environmentalists, she is aiming to spread the message of being one with the natural world, a message that is ever-present in Ditty's music and so important in our current climate.

Talking about the tour and its message, Ditty says, “We'll be talking about how we are the Earth and not separate beings, and how we can love and nurture ourselves, communities around us and the Earth.”

This tour is aimed to be completely carbon neutral. In this bid, Greenlane will help the artiste measure the carbon footprint of the tour. Ditty will be planting a local, indigenous food forest with the help of local environmentalists at the Pollam Farm, Hyderabad, that, in time, will offset the carbon emissions caused by undertaking the tour. Her goal is to set up a charity organisation called WeWild that can help artistes, businesses and everyone else offset their carbon footprint by investing funds into afforestation projects.

The Songs for Forests tour is an attempt to revive Ditty’s tour, Make Forests Not War (2020) that had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

