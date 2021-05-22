Home / Entertainment / Music / Singer Johnny Roars wishes he was in India to help and support more people amid Covid-19 crisis
music

Singer Johnny Roars wishes he was in India to help and support more people amid Covid-19 crisis

Singer Johnny Roars reveals that his cousins and other relatives also tested positive for Covid, but fortunately they have people around them to help and support.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Canada based singer Johnny Roars is worried with the situation in India.

As the second wave of Covid-19 crisis has engulfed the country, celebrities from all quarters have come out and stepped up to help people in distress, in whatever capacity they can. That is also something that Canada-based singer-songwriter Johnny Roars has been doing despite being far away.

“I just did whatever best I could when I’m not physically present (in India), and sent some monetary donations to help anyone affected or in dire need of oxygen or medicines,” he tells us.

Roars, however, wishes he could pitch in more to support people suffering due to the crisis.

“My heart goes out to millions of those affected, and their families and it’s heart breaking to see what they all are going through. I wish I was in India to do my part and save as many people as I can,” he laments.

The Vancouver-based singer reveals that his cousins and other relatives also tested positive for Covid-19, however, fortunately they have people around them to help and support.

“I’m not really worried about them, but more about the many others in India. At a time like this, we need to join hands and come together, forget race, colour, class, gender, political, or any other differences, and just look at each other as one human race,” Roars urges.

Amid this crisis, the singer recently launched his new song, Yaad Hai Tujhe. He confesses that making a song during the pandemic was a huge “challenge” for him.

“It was shot in Dubai in February and there weren’t many cases there at the time. We quarantined for three days before the shoot just to make sure nobody has any symptoms, other than the testing. I, the female lead, the director, and the DOP, were all tested prior for security and safety, and rest of the crew maintained distance and followed all the lawful precautions,” he tells us.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP