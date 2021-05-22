Singer Johnny Roars wishes he was in India to help and support more people amid Covid-19 crisis

As the second wave of Covid-19 crisis has engulfed the country, celebrities from all quarters have come out and stepped up to help people in distress, in whatever capacity they can. That is also something that Canada-based singer-songwriter Johnny Roars has been doing despite being far away.

“I just did whatever best I could when I’m not physically present (in India), and sent some monetary donations to help anyone affected or in dire need of oxygen or medicines,” he tells us.

Roars, however, wishes he could pitch in more to support people suffering due to the crisis.

“My heart goes out to millions of those affected, and their families and it’s heart breaking to see what they all are going through. I wish I was in India to do my part and save as many people as I can,” he laments.

The Vancouver-based singer reveals that his cousins and other relatives also tested positive for Covid-19, however, fortunately they have people around them to help and support.

“I’m not really worried about them, but more about the many others in India. At a time like this, we need to join hands and come together, forget race, colour, class, gender, political, or any other differences, and just look at each other as one human race,” Roars urges.

Amid this crisis, the singer recently launched his new song, Yaad Hai Tujhe. He confesses that making a song during the pandemic was a huge “challenge” for him.

“It was shot in Dubai in February and there weren’t many cases there at the time. We quarantined for three days before the shoot just to make sure nobody has any symptoms, other than the testing. I, the female lead, the director, and the DOP, were all tested prior for security and safety, and rest of the crew maintained distance and followed all the lawful precautions,” he tells us.