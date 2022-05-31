Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata: 'The voice of love is gone'

Singer KK, who gave Indian music lovers many hits over the last three decades has died at 53. He gave a performance at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and later went to his hotel where he fell ill. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minister Arup Biswas said about KK's death, “Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital.”

KK released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath then focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music, giving hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014).

He was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows. His Instagram page had been sharing updates from his concert in Kolkata as recently as eight hours ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed shock at his death. “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.” Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.