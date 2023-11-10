Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Music / Singer Nahee dies at 24, cause of death unknown; fans react to her last post on Instagram

Singer Nahee dies at 24, cause of death unknown; fans react to her last post on Instagram

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 10, 2023 02:27 PM IST

South Korean singer Nahee died at a young age. Her funeral is taking place on Friday.

Korean singer-songwriter Nahee died at the age of 24 on Wednesday, as per multiple news outlets. The exact reason behind her sudden death has not been revealed yet. Neither her agency, nor her family has issued an official statement regarding the cause of Nahee's death. Reportedly, Nahee's funeral will take place on Friday at Pyeongtaek of Gyeonggi Province. Also read: BTS' Jungkook opens up about sensitive aspects and group’s comeback

Nahee's last post on Instagram

Indie singer Nahee died on Wednesday.

Fans have flooded the comments section of Nahee's last post on Instagram in reaction to the news. The post has now gone viral. It was shared a day before her death.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The post featured a bunch of photos including an adorable selfie of the singer. It was followed by a glimpse of a train journey, which she seemingly took recently. She also added several photos of her pet dog and added no caption to her post.

Fans mourn the loss of singer

Reacting to the news, one fan wrote in the comment section, “This is crazy. rest in peace beautiful.” Many also spoke about her pet. “The little dog is now alone… oh my God rest in peace,” added another. Someone also said, “Sad to have discovered such an angelic talented voice, your music will live on and have attracted new fans like me.”

Nahee began her career as an indie singer, songwriter with the single, Blue City in 2019. She went on to deliver tracks like Blue Night and Gloomy Days. Her last work was her single Rose, something she dedicated to her fans. It released four months ago

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
music south korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP