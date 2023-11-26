Singer Nikhita Gandhi ‘devastated’ after 4 students die at her Kochi concert, says it happened before she reached venue

Singer Nikhita Gandhi has released a statement after four students died at her concert in Kochi on Saturday evening. The students died in a stampede at Cochin University's annual festival and Kerala government has now ordered a probe into the incident. (Also read: Kerala university stampede: 4 dead, 60 injured during singer Nikita Gandhi's concert; probe ordered)

Nikhita took to Instagram to share her statement. “Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students,” she wrote and turned off comments on her post.

While initial reports suggested that the stampede occurred during the Nikitha Gandhi musical performance, officials later said that the singer had not begun her performance when the tragedy struck.

"The entry to the programme was restricted to ticket holders. However, several local residents were also outside the auditorium during the musical show," an eyewitness told the media.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode in the wake of the tragedy and condoled the death of students.

Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, later announced as canceled all cultural and art events planned in connection with the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas programme in the northern district on Sunday.

He also deputed ministers P Rajeev and R Bindhu to rush to the campus in Kalamassery to coordinate various measures.

In a statement, the CM also directed to ensure treatment to all injured and said that George would coordinate steps in this regard.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu has directed a three-member team, comprising the principal secretary of higher education, and Cochin University's vice-chancellor and registrar, to inquire into the stampede incident, an official release said.

The minister has instructed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report, the release added.

Nikhita is known for singing songs such as Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in recently-released Tiger 3, Ordinary Person in Leo, Wine Desi in Thank You For Coming and more.

