Kerala university stampede: 4 dead, 60 injured during singer Nikita Gandhi's concert; probe ordered

Four students died and over 60 were injured in a stampede-like situation during the annual festival at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kerala on Saturday. The incident took place during a concert by singer Nikita Gandhi. While all the injured students were rushed to the nearest Kalamassery Medical College for treatment, four students - two girls and two boys - were pronounced dead on arrival.

People gather outside after a stampede at the venue of a music concert at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi on Saturday. (HT_PRINT)