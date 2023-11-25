close_game
close_game
News / India News / 4 students dead, 60 hurt in stampede at Nikhita Gandhi concert in Cusat, Kochi

4 students dead, 60 hurt in stampede at Nikhita Gandhi concert in Cusat, Kochi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2023 09:32 PM IST

Nikita Gandhi was performing at an open-air auditorium but as it started raining there was a rush among the audience.

A least four students died and several were injured in a stampede-like situation at a concert in Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday. Singer Nikita Gandhi was performing when the incident took place. Kerala health minister Veena George said the injured students were being taken to Kalamassery Medical College.

A stampede-like situation took place at Cusat fest in Kochi on Saturday killing 4.
A stampede-like situation took place at Cusat fest in Kochi on Saturday killing 4.

The Vice Chancellor of the university said the stampede took place when it started raining. “The fest started yesterday. Various programmes have been arranged as part of the fest. Today there was a musical programme. Students from neighbouring colleges also attended the programme. Unfortunately, the crowd was huge. More than 2,000 people came inside and there was a rush at the stairs.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A civic official told news agency ANI that the same exit and the entrance to the auditorium led to the stampede. "Students who were entering the auditorium fell down at the stairs and the crowd trampled them," municipal councillor Pramod said.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out