Smriti Mandhana's mom roasts Palash Muchhal after daughter’s WPL win; internet can't get enough of 'savage aunty'

The internet reacts

The repost was discovered by social media users in no time, with many marvelling over how savage it was, while others wondering if it was done by mistake. “Smriti's mother reposted the post cooking Palash,” chirped one. Another chimed in, “I am in awe of savage aunty. She cooked with this.” Another added, “WTH, Smriti’s mom reposted this.” Many comments on the post were about the repost. Interestingly, by Saturday morning, after screenshots of Smita resharing the post went viral on social media, she had removed the repost.