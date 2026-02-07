Edit Profile
    Smriti Mandhana's mom roasts Palash Muchhal after daughter’s WPL win; internet can't get enough of 'savage aunty'

    Smriti Mandhana's mom reshared a post roasting Palash Muchhal after her daughter's heroic efforts in the WPL final.

    Updated on: Feb 07, 2026 9:40 AM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Smriti Mandhana shepherded the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their second successive Women’s Premier League (WPL) title earlier this week. Smriti was the architect of the win in the final over Delhi Capitals, and many noted how the triumph came just months after personal turmoil in her life, including a called-off wedding with singer Palash Muchhal. Naturally, Palash became the butt of all jokes on the internet in the aftermath of the win, and quite unexpectedly, Smriti’s mom also joined in.

    Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23. (Instagram)
    Smriti's mom roasts Palash

    On Friday, a day after the WPL final, a social media meme page shared a meme about Smriti’s performance, joking that the way she slammed around the DC bowlers, it seemed she was seeing her ex Palash’s face in all of them. Smita Mandhana, Smriti’s mother, reposted the meme from her Instagram account, giving it her seal of approval.

    Smita Mandhana shared a post roasting Palash Muchhal.
    The internet reacts

    The repost was discovered by social media users in no time, with many marvelling over how savage it was, while others wondering if it was done by mistake. “Smriti's mother reposted the post cooking Palash,” chirped one. Another chimed in, “I am in awe of savage aunty. She cooked with this.” Another added, “WTH, Smriti’s mom reposted this.” Many comments on the post were about the repost. Interestingly, by Saturday morning, after screenshots of Smita resharing the post went viral on social media, she had removed the repost.

    RCB Women beat DC Women by 6 wickets in the 2026 WPL final on Thursday, with Smriti winning the Player of the Match for her 87 off 41 balls. It later emerged that the batter had been battling a 103-degree fever the night before the game. This is RCB’s second successive WPL title.

    About Palash and Smriti

    Smriti and Palash, a popular singer and composer in the Hindi music industry, were set to tie the knot last year at her hometown, Sangli. The pre-wedding festivities began, but the wedding was called off just hours before the nuptials. Reports claimed that Palash was found cheating by Smriti’s teammates, but the former couple never addressed the reason behind the split. Palash recently announced that he was turning director with a new project starring Shreyas Talpade.

      Abhimanyu Mathur

      A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment.Read More

