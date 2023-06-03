Rapper rallies for fair pay! Snoop Dogg puts Hollywood Bowl on hold amid writers' strike

Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper, and hip-hop legend, has made a surprising announcement regarding his highly anticipated concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. The shows, originally scheduled for June 27 and June 28 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking album "Doggystyle," have been postponed. But the reason behind this unexpected change is what has caught the attention of fans and the industry alike.

US rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr aka Snoop Dog speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an Instagram video, Snoop Dogg revealed the rescheduled dates and the reason behind the decision. Standing alongside his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, the rapper expressed his support for the ongoing writers' strike. "Hollywood Bowl! June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date! Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we're gonna do, we gonna push it back to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21," he announced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The caption accompanying the post clarified the situation, stating, "Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl." It's clear that Snoop Dogg is making a bold statement by aligning himself with the striking writers and expressing his support for fair deals and negotiations.

This isn't the first time Snoop Dogg has spoken out in favor of the writers' cause. During a panel discussion with his business partner Larry Jackson, the rapper emphasized the need for artists to stand up and support the writers. "The writers are striking because of streaming, they can't get paid. Because when it's on the platform, it's not like in the box office," Snoop Dogg passionately explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He then questioned the unfairness of the system, asking, "Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?... That's the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers... but it don't add up to the money. Like, where the fuck is the money?"

Snoop Dogg's decision to postpone his concerts at the Hollywood Bowl sends a powerful message to the entertainment industry. By standing in solidarity with the writers' strike, he highlights the crucial issue of fair compensation for artists in the age of streaming. It's a move that has garnered support from fans and industry insiders alike, applauding the rapper for using his platform to advocate for change.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fans may have to wait a little longer to witness the electrifying performances Snoop Dogg has in store, the rescheduled dates of October 20 and 21 give hope that the shows will be worth the wait. In the meantime, the spotlight remains on the ongoing negotiations and the important conversations surrounding fair compensation for artists and writers in the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.

Also read | I'm on the spectrum', singer-songwriter Sia opens up about autism diagnosis and journey to self-acceptance

As Snoop Dogg continues to make waves both on and off the stage, his commitment to supporting the writers' cause serves as a reminder that artists have a powerful voice and the ability to bring about change. With his iconic style, lyrical prowess, and now, his unwavering support for the writers, Snoop Dogg proves once again that he is not only a music legend but a champion for fairness and justice in the industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON