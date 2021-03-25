Home / Entertainment / Music / Sona Mohapatra calls DMK leader 'moron' for saying women have lost their curves by drinking foreign cows' milk
music

Sona Mohapatra calls DMK leader 'moron' for saying women have lost their curves by drinking foreign cows' milk

Sona Mohapatra has reacted to DMK leader Dindigul Leoni's recent comments on women's bodies. She called him a moron.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra is furious at Dindigul Leoni's comments.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to DMK leader Dindigul Leoni's comments on women. Leoni, who is a party candidate from Tamil Nadu, said that modern women of the country no longer look like the shape of the number '8' as they drink foreign cows' milk.

Sona called the leader a moron. "From Tamil Nadu to Uttarakhand, with many more in between & outside, moron’s connected deeply by the disease of sexism & misogyny. Does this stupidity really appeal to the masses? Anything for a cheap laugh or is it a considered choice to fuel & spread the toxic masculinity germ," she wrote in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nikki Tamboli celebrates early Holi with Jaan Kumar Sanu, watch video

Mohammed Irfan: SP Balasubramaniam sir kept his promise, recommended my name to AR Rahman, it started my career

Run BTS Ep 134 sees Jin stun as Dance King, giant Jungkook and Suga's cameos

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni recreate Rubina Dilaik's Marjaneya

Leoni made the comments during a campaign meeting. He said women have lost their shape and that they "increasingly look like a barrel". "In a cowshed, people use a milking machine for foreign cows. These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight. Those days, a woman's hip resembled the number 8 [had curves]. When she lifted her child, the little one stayed put on the hip. But now they've become like a barrel because of which women cannot carry their children on their hips," Leoni said, as per a report in India Today.

Recently, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat caused a social media furore with his comments on women wearing ripped jeans. “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he had said.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in new photos, Saumya Tandon calls her a 'yummy mummy'

Sona, Tahira Kashyap, Navya Naveli Nanda and Gul Panag had all criticised his comments. Speaking to ANI, actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s a bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sona mohapatra

Related Stories

bollywood

Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini. See here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST
bollywood

Jaya Bachchan reacts to Uttarakhand CM's comment on ripped jeans: 'It’s bad mindset, encourages crimes against women'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:45 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP