Sona Mohapatra: Music community feels orphaned right now

The world is taking steps towards regaining normalcy, with actors back on set, and movies getting in line for release, but there is still something missing — a live music scene. And this, singer Sona Mohapatra feels, is the reason behind the despair in the music community.

“I am hopeful about getting back on stage, we need that. I don’t think anybody cares about it. Musicians as artists are completely ignored in India, and they are literally dependent on their sweat equity,” says Mohapatra expressing her worries.

After the world came to a standstill due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown a year ago, the entertainment business, just like many establishments, suffered immense losses, something which is being felt even today.

“Even before the pandemic, the music industry itself didn’t exist as it is dominated by a label. There has been a very depressing phase in the music industry for quite some time, with films also not doing original songs, and more remixes,” says the 44-year-old singer, known for not mincing her words while putting forward her views.

The pandemic made things worse, as Mohapatra points out that many musicians are even leaving the city, all because of lack of work. “There is a lot of despair in the music community,” she says.

The new year has brought in good news for some, especially the movie goers, with big bets being placed on big entertainers to spin the wheel of box office once again. This has left Mohapatra wondering what’s stopping people from holding open air concerts, with all safety precautions in place.

“Nothing is being organised. That is the last priority. We are having political rallies, jismein itne log ja rahe hain, but there is not even a single stage that has come to celebrate music,” says the singer, who was hoping that the things would move in the right direction in March, but is disappointed with absence of conversations around it.

“There is no one who can represent music or musicians, and we are pretty much like an orphan community right now,” notes the singer, who herself is in talks to arrange a live gig, and shares that she will continue trying.