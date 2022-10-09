Song remakes are all about the treatment: B Praak

Singer Pratik Bachan, commonly known by his stage name B Praak, kicked off his India tour, Supermoon ft B Praak-King of Hearts, from Bengaluru on October 8. In the aftermath of the recent Neha Kakkar-Falguni Pathak remake controversy, the singer, who used to be a music producer before dropping his debut single in 2017, shares, “There are remakes that work as well. I have done a few remakes myself and the audience has accepted them graciously.”

According to the Mann Bhareya singer, there is a formula to crack when making remakes. “It’s about connection and how you get your audience to connect with the song. What also matters is who is doing the remake and how they are treating the original song. Some people have their own ambitions with a song, and some successfully manage to connect with the audience,” he adds.

Amid the rise of pan-Indian movies and music, the National Film awardee also wishes to expand his horizons as an artiste, as he shares, “I wish to do songs in every language possible. I believe God has given me the voice for it and I want to produce music in more languages.”

On the work front, the 36-year-old is taking it one step at a time: “Currently, I’m focusing on this tour and I’ll get back to making new music next year.” And talking about his ongoing tour, the singer says, “I will be travelling across cities from Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Goa, Kolkata and more with this tour. It just feels wonderful that the music industry is back on the live scene and it’s great for everyone involved — be it a small artiste like me or any other big artiste. The music industry was affected the most in the last two years. But with God’s blessings, everyone is working again and this is how it should be.”

