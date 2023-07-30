Sonu Nigam ends feud with Bhushan Kumar at 50th birthday party, shares a hug

Singer Sonu Nigam rang in his 50th birthday on Saturday and celebrated the occasion with friends and colleagues in the music industry. Several celebrities were seen at the party including Anup Jalota, Mika Singh, Satish Shah, Jackie Shroff, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sudesh Bhosale and Rahul Vaidya among others. T-Series’ head, Bhushan Kumar, whom Sonu had feuded with in 2020, was also seen at the party. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam warns T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar in new video) Bhushan Kumar with Sonu Nigam at singer's 50th birthday party.

Bhushan at Sonu's birthday party

Several videos and pictures from the event emerged on social media platforms. In a clip posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sonu and Bhushan hugged and greeted each other. They also laughed and shared a conversation. At the party, Sonu cut a huge cake as Bhushan and other guests gathered around him and sang the birthday song.

Sonu sings with his guests

In several clips, Sonu was seen singing with his guests including Sachin, Mika and Sudesh. In a video MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who was also a guest at the bash, wrapped a red and golden shawl around Sonu and gave him a flower bouquet. They also posed for pictures for the paparazzi.

Sonu and Bhushan hugged and greeted each other.

Sonu warned Bhushan

In 2020, Sonu had released a video on social media and warned Bhushan, “Now, I need to take Bhushan Kumar’s name. You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this?"

He had added, "I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me,” he had said.

Sonu on favouritism in music industry

Sonu had also shared a video on YouTube about favouritism in the music industry and how only a couple of music banners hold all the power. He spoke about roadblocks in the career of the newcomers created by big music labels and in turn, urged them to be kind.

“I want to request everyone and especially our music companies to be kind because today an actor - Sushant Sigh Rajput - has passed away, tomorrow you can hear the same about a singer or a composer or a lyrics writer because unfortunately there is a bigger mafia in the music industry than the film industry,” he had said.

