Sonu Nigam reflects on AI in the creative field: ‘Should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss’

Sonu Nigam is currently on his Satrangi Re tour. In the midst of his hectic schedule, the singer sat down for a conversation with a media portal, where he talked about the evolution of technology and the use of AI in the creative field. He claimed that the evolution of technology should be used as an assistant and should not be given the centre stage. Sonu Nigam spoke about the use of AI in music.

Additionally, Sonu Nigam also shared his thoughts on evolving music and the transition from cassettes to audio platforms.

Sonu Nigam’s thoughts on AI and technology

While in an interview with the Indian Express, Sonu Nigam shared, “AI should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss. It’s a tool that can support creativity, but it should never replace the human soul that gives music its true essence.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Kal Ho Naa Ho singer expressed his views on algorithm-driven content. When asked about the impact of the same on playback singing and the loss of its emotional depth, the musician revealed that he is trying to fully understand the process. Nigam added, "For now, I find that algorithms recommend music I’m genuinely inclined towards—so I don’t see it as a problem yet. We’ll have to wait and watch how it evolves.”

Meanwhile, the Main Agar Kahoon crooner also said that back in the day, people would make efforts to go out and buy music, making music a deeply personal experience. With the transition from cassettes and albums to Spotify and audio platforms, the genuine, self-driven connection to music is what Sonu Nigam said he missed.

Sonu Nigam’s Satrangi Re tour

The musician announced his Satrangi Re tour in July. The concerts will be held in seven Indian cities. Following the hit show in Mumbai, Nigam is set to travel to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.

At the time of the announcement, a press release dropped by the organizers said, “‘Satrangi Re,’ which translates to ‘seven colors’ in Hindi, is a musical journey that will take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from the camaraderie of yellow to the tranquillity of purple.”

FAQs

Q1. Which is Sonu Nigam’s new single?

Ans. Sonu Nigam’s new single is called Kahani Meri.

Q2. In which cities will Sonu Nigam perform in the Satrangi Re tour?

Ans. Sonu Nigam will perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.

Q3. How old is Sonu Nigam?

Ans. Sonu Nigam is 52 years old.