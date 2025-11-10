Fans gush over Sonu Nigam’s son Nevaan’s latest appearance at singer's Mumbai concert: ‘As handsome as his dad’

Singer Sonu Nigam's son, Nevaan Nigam, became an internet sensation when he recreated the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di at the age of four. Now, he has grown up, and his recent appearance supporting his father during a concert has fans gushing over his looks. Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan Nigam is all grown up and has left fans gushing over his looks.

Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan Nigam wins fans with his good looks

On Monday, a video of Sonu's son standing backstage and watching his father perform surfaced online. Nevaan was in awe of his father as Sonu came backstage for a quick water break before returning to the stage. Dressed in a black hoodie, Nevaan was seen smiling as he watched his father perform. His charming smile and curly hair caught everyone’s attention, making him the talk of the town once again.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over his good looks. One of the comments read, “Soooo sweet, and his eyes speak volumes of love and admiration for his pops.” Another wrote, “He’s as handsome as his dad.” A fan commented, “He’s ditto like his father,” while another said, “He looks like his mother.”

In 2012, Sonu’s son Nevaan sang an endearing ‘milk version’ of Dhanush’s song Kolaveri Di. The video went viral and won hearts across the country, making him an overnight internet sensation. However, soon after this, Sonu and his wife decided to keep him away from the limelight and sent him to Dubai to study and live a normal childhood.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu had said, “My son became a sensation in 2012 itself. But if you make a big deal out of it, then that is the problem. If I wanted to show my child around in every party and if I wanted my son to come out with new songs, then he would have been pressured. As parents, we didn’t want to ruin and taint his childhood. I wanted him to have a normal childhood where he has friends — normal friends — and doesn’t have to go for appearances, shoots and parties.”

Sonu Nigam’s Satrangi Re India Tour

Sonu is currently busy with his Satrangi Re India tour, which he kicked off in Mumbai. He performed fan-favourite hits including Bijuria, Papa Meri Jaan, Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din, Sooraj Hua Madham and more. Celebrities such as Munawar Faruqui, Nakuul Mehta, Lauren Gottlieb and others were also seen enjoying the concert. The singer will next perform in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Shillong and Delhi.