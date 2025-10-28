Sonu Nigam makes Satish Shah’s wife Madhu Shah sing at late actor's prayer meet, internet calls it 'beautiful tribute'

On Monday, friends and family gathered to pay their last respects to the late actor Satish Shah at a prayer meet. The somber occasion saw many emotional moments, including a touching moment where singer Sonu Nigam sang Satish’s favourite song Tere Mere Sapne with his widow Madhu as a tribute to the actor. Satish Shah's prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Monday.

Sonu Nigam makes Satish Shah’s wife Madhu sing

The prayer meet took place in Juhu on Monday. Satish Shah’s wife, Madhu, who is said to be battling Alzheimer’s disease, was also seen attending the prayer meet.

Several of Satish’s close friends, including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia and actor Aanjjan Srivastav, took to Instagram to share the touching moment from the event, where Sonu got Madhu to sing one of Satish’s favourite songs with him.

At the prayer meet, Sonu paid a heartfelt tribute to Satish Shah by performing some of the late actor’s favourite songs. His rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s Tere Mere Sapne from Guide left everyone emotional. In one touching moment captured on video, Sonu is seen kneeling before Madhu, encouraging her to hum a few lines of the song along with him. The video then captures Madhu singing the song with him.

Sharing the video, Aanjjan wrote, “This beautiful gesture by @sonunigamofficial made Satish's memorial so beautiful. Truly this was a celeb of his life. But this moment stays in my heart forever. Singing to Madhu Bhabhi - Satish's most favourite song. Also reminding that music binds and can heal. And do so much. And likewise remembering what a melody master Satish himself was.”

JD Majethia shared that the song had a very personal meaning to the friends of Satish Shah, writing, “This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi‘s last words of the songs are, WATCH IT TILL THE END to know what we all wish to promise #satish shah. Hum sang hai (we are together).”

Internet reacts

Social media users were deeply moved by the emotional tribute paid to Satish Shah. Many shared that watching Sonu Nigam sing Tere Mere Sapne while Madhu joined in brought tears to their eyes.

One wrote, “What an actor, lived the characters and loved by all”, with another sharing, “The last line by Madhu ji Hum sang rahe ge .. Sach Mai aakh bhar aai (It got tears in my eyes).. Stay strong Madhuji.. Satish sir is watching over you.”

“She is so beautiful. May Satish sir's soul rest in immense peace,” one wrote. One comment read, “Thanks Sonuji for connecting her mind with your singing.”

“So good to see the way we celebrate life.. after death also it's the same way.. wat a life satish ji must have lived,” one shared. Another wrote, “This is toooo painful to watch. God please take care of her.”

“A beautiful tribute filled with love and respect,” one commented, with another sharing, “She is a patient of Alzheimer's and sonu ji hats off the way u r making her remember things… music has a charm @sonunigamofficial.”

One social media user praise Sonu Nigam for the gesture, with another sharing, “This is the way to remember a good happy soul and give his wife support.”

“The best farewell ever… if u have such friends in life , u have won in life,” one shared.

Satish Shah dies at 74

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing at his Mumbai residence during lunch. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. He underwent a kidney transplant 2-3 months back, and was struggling with his health for the past few months. His funeral was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor was widely celebrated for his memorable roles in television shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, as well as in films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Main Hoon Na.