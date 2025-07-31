Singer Sonu Nigam announces 7-city India tour Satrangi Re to ‘express love for my extended family through seven colours’

Sonu Nigam will perform across seven cities in India as part of a thematic tour called Satrangi Re(Photo: HTBS)

On his birthday (July 30), Sonu Nigam finally uncovered the secret behind the mysterious posts that were ruling his social media timeline for 7 days, each post depicting a colour and emotion every day. The singer shared that it was a lead-up to the announcement of his upcoming seven-city tour, Satrangi Re. Produced and conceptualised by NR Talent & Event Management and BookMyShow, each show will be a thematic representation of the seven embodiments of love. Excited about this one-of-a-kind endeavour, Sonu says, “It’s something I’ve never done before and I can’t wait to take the stage to showcase what we’ve planned for the audience.”

Each show promises to be a celebration of the seven colours of love, each representing a unique emotion that resonates with Sonu Nigam's vast repertoire of songs. “My musical journey of over 47 years has been so colourful. And the love that’s come my way over the decades has only grown manifold, which I’m so grateful for. Hence, the theme for this tour is a mix of both - colours and love. I will be curating a special set for each emotion and the audience will also get to enjoy songs that aren’t part of my usual concert set list,” says the Padma Shri recipient.

For the singer, Satrangi Re is also a way to reciprocate his love for his fans. “My fans are my extended family and they’ve embraced my work with so much love. Satrangi Re 2025 is a way of celebrating our symbiotic bond of love through different colours. While we are starting with seven cities in India, we plan to take it international too. I’m amazed with the kind of effort that’s being invested by Rabbani and Namrata and the entire team to pull this off,” says Sonu.

Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan

Namrata Gupta Khan, Co-founder, NR Talent & Event Management, says, “Sonu ji is one of the most incredible artistes to work with. He’s always open to new ideas and he doesn’t leave any stone unturned in turning the organisers’ dream into reality. Seeing the kind of love he receives across the world and the love that each of his song laces, apt for every emotion, we conceptualised this tour.“

Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Singer and Co-founder, NR Talent & Event Management, adds, “Satrangi Re in Hindi means seven colours and this tour is a celebration of love and emotions. We are certain it will resonate with music aficionados across ages. Sonu ji is my brother as my father, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab, was his guru. I’ve seen his musical journey so closely that it was a dream to execute a thematic tour as this one.“

Scan this QR code to book tickets for the tour

Satrangi Re will kick off on November 9 in Mumbai, followed by shows in Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, Ahmedabad and Delhi-NCR. Tickets are exclusively available on BookMyShow.