Bollywood musicians and fans join Sonu Nigam to celebrate the singer's 52nd birthday in Mumbai

Singer Sonu Nigam celebrated his 52nd birthday on Wednesday (July 30) amid family and friends in Mumbai. (L-R) Raju Singh, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Sonu Nigam, Agam Kumar Nigam and Sudesh Bhosale at Sonu's birthday celebration in Mumbai

Sonu Nigam and Talat Aziz

Several musicians joined Sonu on the special day, including Anu Malik, Talat Aziz, Agam Kumar Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur, Qadir Mustafa Khan, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shreyas Puranik, Daboo Malik, Sudesh Bhosle, Jeet Gannguli and Pawandeep Rajan.

Sonu Nigam with Harshdeep Kaur

The key highlights of the celebration included Sonu celebrating his special day with his one-year-old fan Vedarrth, who was born on July 30 last year. He launched Sonu's new single Kahani Meri with him. Another highlight was grandmaster Affan Kutty's incredible act, as he made a portrait of the singer with 42 Rubik’s Cubes in five minutes. Another major announcement the singer made to break the suspense around his mysterious colour-driven social media posts was an upcoming 7-city tour called Satrangi Re. The thematic show will celebrate the different colours of love and will start in November.

Grandmaster Affan Kutty made a portrait of Sonu Nigam with 42 Rubik’s Cubes in five minutes

Sonu Nigam, who always addresses his fans as his “extended family”, decided to have Vedarrth launch his song as a gesture of reciprocating the love. Last year, on his birthday, the singer invited fans from across the country to Mumbai for the premiere of his musical documentary Symphony of Fate, which was followed by an intimate celebration with them. The single, sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by PVNS Rohit, features a beautiful blend of Hindustani and Carnatic classical music.

Anu Malik with Sonu Nigam; (right) Sameer Anjaan and Mame Khan

Speaking about having Vedarrth launch it, Sonu Nigam says, “I have always been full of gratitude for my extended family across the world for all the love and blessings they shower on me and my endeavours. Be it an 80-year-old elderly or a newborn listening to my music - sustaining for over 47 years as a musician and still receiving love for my craft wouldn’t have been possible without the blessings of people across ages. That makes me bow down in gratitude. I always try to stay connected to my extended family, and on my birthday, I will be celebrating it with Vedarrth, who shares his birthday with me and turns one this year. His parents tell me that he has been an ardent admirer of my music since he was in his mother’s womb and continues to be so. Having him launch Kahani Meri, a song that’s extremely close to my heart, would be heartening.”