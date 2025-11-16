Whitesnake founder and frontman David Coverdale retires: ‘Time for me to call it a day’

David Coverdale, the founder and lead singer of Whitesnake and former frontman of Deep Purple, is officially retiring. The 74-year-old made the announcement in a short video posted Thursday, saying the long run has reached its natural end. David Coverdale founded Whitsnake in 1978.(YouTube/Whitesnake TV)

David Coverdale's retirement message for fans

In the clip, shared on YouTube, Coverdale held a glass in his hand and spoke directly to fans. He said that after “50 years-plus” of touring and studio work, it had become clear that it was time to close the chapter. He joked about the “rock ’n’ roll platform shoes” and ruffled the shorter gray hair that has replaced the familiar long curls.

Coverdale also thanked the musicians, crews, and fans who stayed with him through each era. “It’s time for me to call it a day,” he said, adding that he hopes people understand the decision. The video closed with images from across his career set to a remix of Forevermore.

David Coverdale’s early career and the long road to Whitesnake

Coverdale started with small bands in the late 1960s and early ’70s. One of those groups even opened for Deep Purple. He stepped in as Deep Purple’s lead singer in 1973, marking his first major break, as per Fox News.

After the band split in 1976, he formed Whitesnake in 1978, a move that eventually led to worldwide success. Their 1987 album, Whitesnake, later went multi-platinum, pushed by singles like Here I Go Again.

David Coverdale's previous retirement announcement

This is not the rock legend’s first attempt to step away. He paused in 1990 after a long Whitesnake tour, later describing that period as chaotic both privately and professionally. “It turned out to be the shortest retirement since Sinatra’s,” he joked. By 1993, he was working with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page on the Coverdale/Page record, The Los Angeles Times stated.

The project drew mixed jokes at the time, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. A “rock version of a corporate merger,” one executive said, but it proved commercially strong.

David Coverdale's later years, returns, delays

Whitesnake regrouped in the mid-1990s. They toured, split again, then returned in 2002. The band released several more albums and continued performing. But health problems forced the 2022 tour to shut down early, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. Last year’s greatest-hits release ended up being the final major output under the Whitesnake banner.

Fans respond to David Coverdale's classy farewell message

Fans were quick to respond to the video. One user wrote, “Without a doubt, this is the classiest farewell I have ever seen or heard from an artist. Words cannot express what your music has meant to me. Thank you for everything, and fare thee well, indeed.” Another fan commented, “This is the classiest farewell a musician could offer.”

David Coverdale’s retirement marks the end of a long chapter in rock history.

FAQs

Why is David Coverdale retiring?

He said in a YouTube video that after 50-plus years in rock, it felt like the right time to step away.

When did David Coverdale join Deep Purple?

Coverdale became Deep Purple’s frontman in 1973.

When did Whitesnake last perform?

Whitesnake’s last full show took place in June 2022 before health issues halted touring.

What is David Coverdale known for?

He is known for his work with Deep Purple, founding Whitesnake, and collaborating with Jimmy Page.