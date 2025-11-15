Chilling video shows Chinese humanoid ‘army of robots’ marching in historic first mass delivery

A Chinese firm has released a nightmarish video showing hundreds of humanoid robots marching in unison, in what it describes as the “first mass delivery” of its machines. Social media users are both fascinated and unsettled by the video.( @UBTECH Robotics/YouTube)

The video, shared by Shenzhen-based UBTECH Robotics, shows the industrial robots standing in neat lines before walking together in precision. The video, sleek and almost cinematic, was made to promote the launch of the company’s second-generation model.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, UBTECH said the mass delivery marks the start of production for its Walker S2 model, which it calls the world’s first humanoid robot capable of swapping its own batteries. The company announced that deliveries would begin in mid-November.

Social media users are both fascinated and unsettled by the video, with many calling the marching robots “AI-generated” and “like something from a sci-fi movie.”

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and mixed reactions.

Many users were amazed by the robots’ precise movements, while others expressed concern over the growing presence of humanoid machines in workplaces.

One of the users commented, “You know, a person walking through the ranks would have been somewhat more convincing.”

A second user commented, “Will be worse for China, but shouldn't all these companies be building the best version they can?”.

“Who actually thought it was fake, though? It's not some miracle to make that many units,” another user commented.

UBTech secures major orders:

UBTech revealed it had received a 159 million yuan order from a company in Zigong, Sichuan province, marking its second-largest single order after a 250 million yuan deal in September.

The company revealed several new deals, including a 126 million yuan contract with a data centre in Guangxi, a 250 million yuan order from a major Chinese firm for humanoid robot solutions, and a nearly 100 million yuan procurement from vehicle exporter Miee Auto.