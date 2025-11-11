Cristiano Ronaldo gives big retirement update as he outlines FIFA World Cup plans: 'I'm going to be 41 and...'

Portuguese maverick Cristiano Ronaldo provided a significant update regarding his retirement plans on Tuesday, stating that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada will definitely be his last. It is worth mentioning that Portugal are currently at the top of Group F qualifying in Europe, and the side can confirm their berth in the premier competition with a win over the Republic of Ireland on November 13. Cristiano Ronaldo provided a fresh update about his retirement plans(REUTERS)

If Ronaldo plays in the 2026 edition of the tournament, it would be his sixth appearance in the quadrennial event. The World Cup trophy is one major silverware missing from Ronaldo's coveted cabinet, and hence, it's no surprise that CR7 has his eyes set on the upcoming competition.

Ronaldo, who has more than a total of 950 goals (international and club) combined, said that he would retire from professional sport in “one or two years.”

"Definitely, yes," he told a Saudi forum by video link, when asked whether the 2026 edition would be his World Cup swansong.

“I'm gonna be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment,” he added.

Ronaldo, one of the most famous footballers worldwide, also said that he would retire “soon”.

"Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years, I'll still be at the game," he said.

Ronaldo's stint at the World Cup

The striker had come close to lifting the World Cup title in 2006 when Portugal made it to the last four stage. However, the side ultimately lost to France in the semifinals.

Ronaldo had previously joined Saudi club Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for the second time in late 2022. Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2034 edition of the FIFA World Cup, but Ronaldo has made it clear that he will not be an active player by that stage.

Earlier, during an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo gave a candid response when asked whether it is his dream to lift the World Cup. He stated that he doesn't need a trophy to prove to the world that he's the best player.

“No, it’s not a dream. To define what? To define if I am one of the best in history? To win one competition? 6 games, 7 games. You think it’s fair?,” the Portuguese talisman said on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show.