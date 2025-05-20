Sonu Nigam shocked after nearly being hit by car during outing with friends in Mumbai. Watch

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam was recently spotted meeting friends in Mumbai. During his outing, the singer narrowly escaped a mishap when he was almost hit by a car while walking on the street. Visibly startled by the incident, a video capturing the moment has now surfaced online. (Also Read: Sonu Nigam gets relief from Karnataka HC in Bengaluru concert row; gets permission for appearing via video conference) Video of Sonu Nigam escaping a mishap surfaces on the internet.

Sonu Nigam escapes a mishap in Mumbai

On Monday night, Sonu was seen visiting one of his friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. As he arrived at the venue, the singer was seen smiling for the cameras. However, as he got out of the car along with his bodyguard and moved ahead, a car accelerated towards him despite the singer walking right in front of it. The vehicle hit Sonu, but he was quick to step aside. His bodyguard also rushed to help him.

The singer was visibly shocked by the incident as he narrowly avoided serious injury. He was seen giving a death stare to the driver before regaining his composure and hugging his friend. Sonu was wearing a black shirt along with matching track pants and red sneakers. When people waiting for the singer asked if he was fine, he said, "I'm good."

Sonu Nigam Bengaluru concert controversy

Meanwhile, Sonu recently grabbed headlines after facing backlash from the Kannada music industry and the people of Karnataka for declining to sing a Kannada song at a concert in Bengaluru and linking it to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, following which an FIR was filed against him.

Subsequently, the singer shared a post on his Instagram handle and said his love for Karnataka is bigger than his ego. "Sorry, Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always," he wrote, apologising to the people of Karnataka. However, despite this, Kannada director K Ramnarayan removed two songs sung by Sonu from the movie Kuladalli Keelyavudo.

The filmmaker told PTI, "The national tragedy that happened in Pahalgam is a very grave mistake. He must pay a price for that. In fact, he sang the title track, which is a tribute to possibly the most famous Kannada song, featured in legendary actor Rajkumar's 1965 film, Satya Harishchandra. The original Kuladalli Keelyavudo is so sacred for the Kannada film industry – our orchestra, while recording songs, ends by playing this song. How can this song be sung by someone like Nigam, who thinks so lowly of us?"