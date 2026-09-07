Stevie Nicks' brother Christopher's cause of death: Fleetwood Mac star's only sibling dies at 72

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks is mourning the death of her younger brother and only sibling, Christopher Aaron “Chris” Nicks, who died on September 4, 2026, at the age of 72.

Stevie Nicks is mourning the death of her younger brother and only sibling, Christopher Aaron “Chris” Nicks (Instagram @mickfleetwoodofficial)

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Chris passed away Friday surrounded by family, with his daughter, Nixi Parkinson Nicks, sharing the news in a Facebook post.

Chris Nicks cause of death

His death came after a private battle with cancer.

According to Newsweek, the family revealed Chris Nicks had spent the past two and a half years fighting the disease but largely kept his diagnosis away from the public eye.

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This story is being updated.