Igho Ubiribo dies at 43: Cause of death, net worth, wife Danielle Simba Allen and more

Igho Ubiribo, a 43-year-old British-Nigerian businessman and influencer, died in March 2026 after a cosmetic penis enlargement procedure in Thailand was linked to a fatal pulmonary embolism, according to TMZ. Igho Ubiribo died at 43 after a Thailand cosmetic procedure caused a fatal pulmonary embolism, according to the inquest. (Danielle Simba Allen/Instagram)

He was on vacation in Bangkok with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, when he underwent the procedure at an unnamed clinic. He later complained of chest pain and fainted twice while having a massage with his wife.

He was taken to hospital and died after more than 100 minutes of CPR. A UK post-mortem later found material in his lungs matching the hyaluronic acid used in the injection.

What was Igho Ubiribo’s cause of death? Evidence presented at the Inner West London Coroners’ Court showed that Ubiribo had received 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine during the procedure, as per DailyMail reports.

After the procedure, Ubiribo went for a massage with Allen and began complaining of chest pain before fainting twice. He was taken by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital in Bangkok. Doctors found that he had a pulmonary embolism, which happens when a blood vessel in the lungs becomes blocked.

His condition later worsened and he was moved to intensive care. Doctors performed CPR for more than 100 minutes, but he died in the early hours of March 6.

As per the source, a UK post-mortem found cellular material in his lungs that matched the hyaluronic acid used in the injection. Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin concluded that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism caused by the hyaluronic acid injection.

Igho Ubiribo’s net worth Igho Ubiribo’s exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed. However, reports about his property and lifestyle show that he owned valuable assets.

HypeMaster’s Instagram post reported that Ubiribo owned a home in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw neighborhood valued at about $1.1 million and an apartment in London worth around $600,000. The post also described his luxury lifestyle, including high-end cars, yachts and designer clothing.

The two reported properties are worth about $1.7 million combined, but that figure does not represent his total net worth. His other assets, investments, businesses and liabilities are not publicly known.

Ubiribo’s exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed. The reported property values do not establish his total wealth. HT.com cannot independently verify his net worth.