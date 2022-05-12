Sukhwinder Singh: Fine to upgrade, but passion should remain intact

Singer Sukhwinder Singh is a strong advocate of moving with the changing times. “I try to improvise every time and my career graph shows that. I do that with all modesty as per the liking of the audience. To be world class, we don’t need to compete with anyone; we just need to bring deewangi in whatever we do. I believe jo khud deewana nahin, woh doosron ko deewana nahin kar sakta. You need to upgrade with the changing taste and technology, but the passion should remain intact,” he says.

The 50-year-old is glad that the live music scene is back on its feet after struggling for two years due to the pandemic. Though Singh has performed at numerous stage shows, he still finds live performances challenging. “When you are in front of the audience, there is no scope of a retake. It can’t be edited or taken back. So, I try to become a malang (carefree person), where my duty is to just entertain music lovers. People find me so active on stage, but in reality, I am calm and composed,” says the Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire; 2008) singer.

Sukhwinder Singh during his shoot in Varanasi.

Like most artistes, the last two years were tough for him, too, but Singh is now looking forward to his upcoming projects. “Everything had slowed down in the last two years, but I have a lot of songs coming up. Around 10 of my indie songs will release in the coming months. From dance and romance to trans and Sufi-rock, they are in diverse genres,” he ends.

On his Varanasi visit, he says, “This time I came after 17 years. It is the capital of culture of India and Hinduism. We shot Hanuman Chalisa here in Uttaranchal and Mumbai as well. We are shooting it in Hollywood style on a very big scale. People have been hearing it since ages but I believe that our modest effort will give them a mega experience.”