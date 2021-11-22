Sukhwinder Singh: No need to get anxious about lack of big concerts

When it comes to large crowd gatherings, there are still many restrictions in place keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic crisis. And needless to say, these impositions have directly impacted the live music scene, in India and across the globe. While many musicians are yet to adapt to the new normal, singer Sukhwinder Singh stresses that should not become a reason to be anxious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Public shows are still not frequent. Beech mein jab lockdown khula tha, I did some public as well as private shows. I think live music shows have a very distinctive vibe as well as charm,” Singh tells us.

While live shows with limited audiences are gaining momentum, there is still a long way to go for large scale concert to become a reality.

“Shows with over 50,000 or 1 lakh people are still not allowed. But we should know that it is not the end, and they will not always be absent from the music scene. So, we should not sit and keep on worrying about it, thinking, ‘Haaye kya hoga’,” he mentions, adding, “Jitna ho raha hai na, woh bhi samjho ki government ki taraf se kaafi bada cooperation hai. Because the virus is still there”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rather than fretting, the singer feels it is important to keep working on oneself, so that one is ready to bounce back once the concerts resume. “We need good health for everything, even for performance. And for that we need to focus and give attention to our eating habits, like I only eat simple food and lead a simple lifestyle,” says the singer, who recently came out with a song Ganapati Raja during the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about lending his voice to spiritual songs, he says, “When I get a chance to work on spiritual music, I don’t make it thinking about the market perspective, ke what will work and what won’t. I just go with the flow, and believe in my creative soul.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}