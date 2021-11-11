Suresh Wadkar on receiving Padma Shri honour: Was waiting for this honour for a long time

Singer Suresh Wadkar strongly believes in the adage -- better late than never. And that’s why he is humbled and honoured to receive the Padma Shri award.

The Padma Awards were handed out at a ceremony on Monday in New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am very excited and happy to get this award. The government has noticed my talent, and honoured it, aage kya hi bol sakte hain. I was waiting for this honour for a long time. First, I didn’t get an award for so long, and then the ceremony got delayed due to the pandemic. I was just happy that it finally happened now. Bahut din se intezar tha,” Wadkar tells us.

Being part of the industry for the past 47 years, Wadkar has explored the world of playback singing in Hindi and Marathi languages, along with an occasional touch of devotional music.

“The award has a big value in my life. I have been in the industry for the past 47 years, and I am 67. I know it’s a delayed honour. But der aaye durust aaye. I have no qualms about expressing it. And I am not complaining about it, but just stating a fact. Bahut saare logun ko kum age mein mil jata hai,” says the singer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wadkar is known for hits such as Raat Ke Dhaai Baje (Kaminey; 2009), Tumse Milke Aisa Laga and Lagi Aaj Saawan (Parinda and Chandni respectively, both 1989), Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le (Sadma; 1983), and Chapa Chapa Charkha Chale (Maachis; 1996).

Now, the singer wants to see how the award affects the work coming his way. “People look at the recipients of this honour in a very different way, and give them more respect. Iska maan alag hota hai society mein. Kaam pe kitna asar padega, woh toh ab pata chalega,” says the singer, who has recorded some of his personal favourite classics of the past, and will release them soon.