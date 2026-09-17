Sway Dasafo cause of death: What happened to the British rapper? Here's what we know so far

London rapper Derek Andrew Safo, better known as Sway Dasafo, has died. The news of his passing was announced by the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award - an annual award event for Black British musicians. Sway was 44.

Sway DaSafo has died at 44. (Sway DaSafo/ Instagram)

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“Proud to have him as part of our history. Our love goes out to his family, loved ones and fans,” a statement from MoBo awards read. A close friend of the rapper confirmed that he died at his home in Ghana. However, no cause of death has been mentioned, either by The Guardian or the MOBO Awards.

The news has come as a shock to the hip hop community. Fans of Sway were shocked at the news as the rapper had celebrated his 44th birthday and the 20th anniversary of his debut album "This is My Demo" just 12 days ago.

Details regarding the circumstances of the 44-year-old's death are not known at this time. Of Ghanaian descent, he grew up in Hornsey, London and was a long-term resident of the city. It is unclear why he was visiting Ghana at the time of his death.

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