Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's sister exchange gifts at her Eras Tour concert. Watch

Selena Gomez brought her nine-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey to good friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Texas on Saturday. While Selena danced to Taylor's songs in the crowd, Gracie went up to the stage and exchanged gifts with the singer in the middle of the show. Gracie then wore Taylor's hat. (Also read: Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted ‘kissing’ at dinner together, spark dating rumours)

Selena Gomez's younger sister Gracie gifted Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet at her Texas concert.

The sweet and special moment between Taylor Swift and Gracie was captured on camera. Taylor, who was performing onstage, spotted Gracie near the stage and handed her the 'Red' hat she had on. Gracie then gave Taylor a friendship bracelet which she accepted. Gracie walked away with the hat on her head.

Fans found the exchange between the two adorable. One Twitter user said, "the way she immediately puts on the bracelet and gracie immediately puts on the hat is just so precious." "So freaking cute," added another fan. Yet another fan stated, "She was so concentrated on getting that friendship bracelet to her!!!"

Selena was also seen enjoying herself as she danced along to Taylor's Love Story. She had worn a white, flowing dress with a cardigan while Gracie wore a purple gown. Fans noticed that Selena channeled Folklore for her outfit. "she wearing that cardigan :O aweeee that's so cute," one fan shared. While another wrote, "bestie on duty."

The actor-singer has previously been present for Taylor's Fearless, Speak now, 1989 and Reputation tours as well. Other celebrities like Emma Stone, Laura Dern, Emma Roberts, Shania Twain, Emma Watson, Diplo and Ellen Pompeo have also been spotted in the crowd on the Eras tour so far.

Selena seems to have taken a break from filming the third season of Only Murders in the Building in New York City to attend the Texas concert. She had recently posted a story of the cast including Meryl Streep goofing off on set and learning Broadway dances.

Taylor's Eras Tour began on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and her US tour will end on August 9, 2023, in California. Each sold-out show on the Eras Tour is over three hours, with more than 44 songs divided into 10 acts. The singer described her concert as a "journey through all of my musical eras".

