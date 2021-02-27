Home / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’
music

Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’

Taylor Swift announced that her Lover Fest tour, which was postponed to this year from the summer of 2020, has now been cancelled, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Taylor Swift took to Instagram stories to make the announcement.

Pop star Taylor Swift has officially cancelled all of her pending Lover Fest tour dates due to the "unprecedented pandemic".

The singer-songwriter had a few shows planned for summer 2020 in support of her 2019 album Lover, but had postponed the gigs to June and August this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Swift said she was "disappointed" that she won’t be able to see her fans in person.

She wrote, "I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’

Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, woman brings pups Gustav and Koji to police

Sajid composes for Radhe without Wajid, calls Salman 'our pillar of strength'

Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent

Also read | Babil gets emotional as he finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: ‘I was almost about to text him back’

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait till we can all safely be at shows together again," the singer added.

Refunds have been available to fans since the 31-year-old singer announced the postponement last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taylor swift

Related Stories

bollywood

'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral Taylor Swift meme, now they can't unsee it

PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST
music

Taylor Swift says her master tapes were sold off for second time without her knowledge

UPDATED ON NOV 17, 2020 03:29 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP