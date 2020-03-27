e-paper
Home / Music / Taylor Swift surprises Covid-19 affected fans with $3000 each. That’s Rs 2.2 lakh

Taylor Swift surprises Covid-19 affected fans with $3000 each. That’s Rs 2.2 lakh

Singer Taylor Swift is helping out those affected by the coronavirus, and has handed out $3000 to those in need.

music Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:10 IST
Associated Press
Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
         

Taylor Swift is helping fill the blank space where incomes have gone for several of her fans. Some have gotten thousands of dollars from the Lover and 1989 hit maker.

One fan, Holly Turner, got a cash infusion from Swift after the freelance music photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that her livelihood was threatened and she was considering whether to leave New York City.

Swift sent $3,000 and wrote, “Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.” Turner was understandably shocked. Swift “literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now,” Turner wrote.

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award at the 2019 American Music Awards.
Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award at the 2019 American Music Awards. ( REUTERS )

Swift also sent $3,000 to another fan who was stressed about bills piling up, prompting this response from the grateful recipient: “This beautiful magical unbelievable human. I don’t even know where to begin.”

Other celebrities who’ve made donations during the crisis include Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Roger Federer and more.

