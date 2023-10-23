Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce, Spurring Kansas City Chiefs to four consecutive wins as lucky mascot

Taylor Swift seems to be bringing good fortune to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, as they have won four games in a row with her in attendance.

Taylor Swift brings good fortune to Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs with four-game winning streak

Swift, 33, first showed up at a game in Kansas City on Sept. 24 to support Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears. She then invited some of her celebrity friends to join her as the Chiefs crushed the New York Jets at their home stadium. After a week off, Swift returned to Kansas City to watch Kelce and his team triumph over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Grammy award winner singer was back in Missouri to witness the Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

The game was close in the first half, with both teams scoring field goals and touchdowns. The Chiefs had a 24-17 lead at halftime, thanks to a touchdown by Kelce, who caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and ran through the defense to reach the end zone. Swift celebrated the touchdown with Mahomes’ wife Brittany, doing a special handshake and a chest bump.

The second half was dominated by defense, with no scoring until the last three and a half minutes of the game, when the Chiefs scored another touchdown, making it 31-17. The game ended with the Chiefs intercepting a Chargers pass.

Swift’s appearance at the game followed her girls' night out in Los Angeles with Selena Gomez and others on Thursday.

The previous weekend, Swift and Kelce spent some time in New York City, where they both made cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live.

On his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment - podcast on Wednesday, Kelce talked about his SNL experience, saying it was “electric to be back in that place. There is just something about being in that room. And being their first episode this season, I had such a freaking blast man.”

The NFL star had hosted SNL earlier this year.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship seems to have the approval of the Chiefs, especially coach Andy Reid. Reid commented on Kelce’s romance with Swift on Outkick’s The Five Spot earlier this week.

“She’s a good girl, she’s into it, we’re glad she’s here,” Reid said.