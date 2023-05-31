Taylor Swift fans experience post-concert amnesia - Eras Tour leaves fans spellbound, but why don't they remember it?

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour is sweeping the nation, promising fans a night they'll never forget. However, it seems that some attendees are experiencing a phenomenon known as post-concert amnesia, leaving them struggling to recall the very memories they had hoped to cherish. Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP)

Jenna Tocatlian, a 25-year-old fan from New York, attended Swift's concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and confessed to Time Magazine that she found it challenging to distinguish between reality and her dreamlike expectations. Tocatlian believes that the overwhelming rush of emotions combined with her favorite songs playing led to a state of sensory overload. "You're having all these emotions while your favorite songs are playing, and you're like, 'Wow, where am I?'" she exclaimed.

During the long wait to exit the stadium, Tocatlian even questioned if Swift had performed certain songs, only finding solace in a video her friend had taken of her passionately singing along to "Better Man." Without that evidence, Tocatlian admitted she might have convinced herself that the memorable moment didn't happen at all.

Nicole Booz, 32, from Gettysburg, Penn., also experienced a sense of detachment from reality after attending Swift's May 14 show in Philadelphia. Describing it as an "out-of-body experience," she questioned whether the concert had truly happened, though her bank account reminded her of the significant hit she took to secure the tickets.

Experts weigh in on this phenomenon, explaining that it is not unique to concerts but can occur in any highly emotional state. Ewan McNay, an associate professor of psychology, clarifies that overwhelming emotions hinder memory formation. Neuroscientist Dr. Dean Burnett adds that when people experience intense emotions, nothing stands out, making it difficult to retrieve memories later.

The surge of emotions triggers various biological processes. Neurons associated with memory fire aimlessly, and glucose, the fuel for memory and learning, floods the bloodstream. The body perceives stress and conserves energy by inhibiting memory formation. Vagal nerves, responsible for regulating internal organs, also become stimulated. Additionally, the release of norepinephrine by the amygdala, the brain's emotional processing center, marks events as highly emotional, increasing the chance of retaining vivid memories.

However, McNay warns that there is a tipping point. Moderate excitement can enhance memory, but excessive excitement impairs memory formation, leaving individuals unable to recall specific details.

Robert Kraft, a cognitive psychology professor, reminds fans that forgetting significant memories is not a deficiency but a reminder that our brains are not designed to remember everything. He emphasizes that the purpose is to experience moments rather than obsess over retaining them.

So, while Swift's Eras Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, fans may find themselves caught in the paradox of yearning to remember every detail but ultimately reveling in the joy of living in the moment.