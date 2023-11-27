‘Waiting for the Rep TV’, Taylor Swift fans upset as singer didn't announce Reputation (Taylor's Version)

The Eras Tour 2023 segment ended with the São Paulo show in Brazil on Sunday, November 26. Ahead of this year's last show, Taylor Swift's fans were convinced that the 33-year-old singer will make an announcement about Reputation (Taylor's Version). However, Swifties were left upset after the Cruel Summer hitmaker didn't follow suit despite giving out several clues. Throughout her Eras Tour shows so far, Swift has performed all songs from her sixth studio album Reputation except one song- I Did Something Bad.

In another video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Swift can be seen fumbling words and almost saying “Reputation.” After fans started cheering in anticipation, the Blank Space singer said, “Now you've gotten in my head.”

Fans upset after last night's The Eras Tour show

This led to the belief among fans that the singer was saving it for her last show to make an announcement for the next re-recorded album, just like she did prior to 1989 (Taylor's Version). Fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment after last night's show. One user shared their theory on X, formerly Twitter, “Btw what do we think of her releasing debut TV and rep TV at the same time (double release)? Because rep TV can shatter the charts on its own but I feel like her debut album is going to need a little help, no? Idk I‘m hoping for a double release titled ‘Taylor Swift's reputation’”

Another user expressed their resentment after last night's show, “My logic is, why would she debut a new costume for the last show of the tour. I'm still holding out hope, but I will say, it is thinning.” One more user quipped, “There will be no explanation, there will just be reputation.” Yet another user said, “Taylor swift after breaking my heart by not announcing reputation tv then healing it with say dont go then absolutely obliterating it again with ITS TIME TO GO.”