News / Entertainment / Music / ‘I wanted to hear live’: Travis Kelce reveals his favourite track on Taylor Swift's album 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

‘I wanted to hear live’: Travis Kelce reveals his favourite track on Taylor Swift's album 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

BySumanti Sen
Nov 21, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) reportedly debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 earlier in November, becoming the biggest debut of her career

Travis Kelce has revealed amid his romance with Taylor Swift that he is a fan of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and particularly one song on the album. “‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That’s a helluva line,” Travis told WSJ. Magazine's December/January issue.

Travis Kelce has revealed amid his romance with Taylor Swift that he is a fan of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and particularly one song on the album (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f------ mind-blowing. I’m learning every day,” he added.

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) hit number 1 on Billboard 200

Taylor’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) reportedly debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 earlier in November, becoming the biggest debut of her career. The album, which dropped on October 27, is the singer’s 13th to hit number one on the Billboard chart. The album sales this year broke the record that was set with the release of the original version in 2014.

According to Billboard, 1989 (Taylor's Version) also became the biggest debut of any album. This was determined based on unit sales, since Adele's 25 in 2015. From 2008's Fearless to 2023's 1989 (Taylor's Version), all of Taylor’s full-length studio albums and re-recorded projects have hit the number one spot.

When the re-recorded album dropped, Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

“This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark,” she added. “I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you. Taylor.”

1989 (Taylor's Version) has several songs From the Vault – in fact, the number of these songs are more than any of her other re-releases. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!” Taylor said. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways.”

