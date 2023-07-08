Taylor Swift invited Taylor Lautner on stage at her concert- Swift, Lautner and Dome recreate Spiderman Pointing meme!

Taylor Swift is known for her theatrical concerts full of surprises. The pop star did not disappoint her Kansas City fans with something special in store. The singer held a video screening where she premiered a new music video for the song I Can See You. Afterwards, she invited Taylor Lautner and Joey King on stage. Taylor Lautner was the inspiration behind Taylor Swift's song Back to December from the Speak Now album. He presented a stunning showcase of his acrobatic skills with a cartwheel and backflip.

Taylor Swift will released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7.

Swift expressed her gratitude for Lautner’s support and positive influence during the creation of her 'Speak Now' album.

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the 'Speak Now' album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," Swift said. "He and his wife [Taylor Dome] have become some of my closest friends, and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name."

Lautner responded to Swift by expressing his respect for her artistry and personality."I respect you so much, not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are," he replied. "You are gracious, humble, kind and I'm honored to know you."

In honour of their shared names, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Dome recreated the iconic ‘Spider-man Pointing’ meme.In the first picture, Swift, Lautner, and Dome can be seen pointing fingers at each other as in the meme. In the next slide, we see the all-time favourite Spider-Man meme.

Taylor Lautner shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "Secrets out! Tonight was wild." In the comments, Taylor Dome said, “It's just too good.”

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner met on the sets ofValentine's Day in 2009 and they reportedly started dating. The two went public when they were seen going to a hockey game together. The two split in December 2009, just a couple of months after being official. Now, Taylor Lautner is married to his wife Taylor Dome. The couple attended Taylor Swift’s concert together.

