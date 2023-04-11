Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ended relationship due to differences in their personalities; he struggled with her fame: Report

Singer Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn's breakup news surprised many, as fans shared their reaction on Twitter following the reports and trended 'Taylor Swift' on the social media site. Fans also thought that the singer had hinted at the imminent news in one of her shows during her ongoing Eras Tour. Now, as per a recent report, the split was 'amicable' and mainly occurred due to 'differences in their personalities.' (Also read: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after dating for six years; split wasn't 'dramatic': Report)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

Currently, Taylor is travelling to various US cities for her Eras Tour. Ahead of the tour, Taylor had also surprised fans by dropping four new songs. On Instagram Stories, she had written, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight 9 (clock and smile emoticon) Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version), If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) and All of the Girls You Loved Before."

Now as per a report by People, the reason for Taylor and Joe's breakup was mainly due to contrasting personalities. The source said, “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble, while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. Then the (Covid-19) pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble... He has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart,” the source concluded, adding that there's “a lot of respect still between” the two.

Over the years, the pair have kept their relationship extremely private, even as reports first emerged that they were dating back in 2017 after the Met Gala. As of now, neither Taylor nor Joe have released a statement or publicly commented on reports about their breakup. Taylor recently released her 10th studio album, Midnights, in October last year. After Midnights was released, the singer also released seven additional songs in her surprise 3am Edition of the album. Earlier, the singer had also confirmed that the opening track Lavender Haze was inspired by her and Joe's romance.

