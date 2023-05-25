Taylor Swift kisses rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy on day off from Eras tour: Report

Taylor Swift took a day off from her ongoing Eras Tour and was spotted kissing her rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy, as per a report by People. The couple were seen together at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy(Twitter/file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swift and Healy were accompanied by Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff. This latest outing by the couple has happened after both were photographed leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village on May 15.

The frequent sightings of Swift and Healy together has made the fans speculate that "The 1975" lyricist is the latest flame of "Lover" singer. Interestingly, earlier this month, the pair were spotted hanging out at Casa Cipriani in New York City. At that time, People had quoted a source as saying: "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off."

"They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic," another source had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| ‘Sorry sorry’: Kim apologises to fans for not live tweeting ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Healy has also been spotted at Swift's ongoing Eras tour concerts. Last week, during a show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Swift opened up to her fans that she had never been this happy.

Before performing Midnights track "Question…?", Swift told the crowd: "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, The Sun recently reported that Healy might collaborate with Swift professionally too. As per reports, he will help her pen songs and might provide some vocals too. Healy's whole band might collaborate with Swift.

Matty performs both as a vocalist and a guitarist within the music group The 1975. His band consists of Adam Hann on guitar, Ross MacDonald on bass, and George Daniel on drums. The singer's parents are British actors Tim Healy and Denise Welch. His younger sibling, Louis Healy, has also pursued a career in acting. The formation of this band took place during Matty's time at Wilmslow High School in 2002, and they have remained united since their teenage years. Initially, Matty honed his skills as a drummer before transitioning into the roles of lead vocalist and guitarist. On certain occasions during their performances, he showcases his piano-playing abilities on stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON