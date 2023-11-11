Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with most Song of the Year nominations ever

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards nominees were announced on Friday, November 10. While many artists raked in heaps of nominations, with SZA leading the way with nine nominations, one particular artist made history. Pop sensation Taylor Swift broke the record for most Song of the Year Grammy nominations this year. The 33-year-old singer became the first person with seven nominations in this category with her chart-topping song Anti-Hero. Previously, the record was held by Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, with six nominations each.

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, this wasn't the only record the Eras Tour star made. Swift's 10th studio album Midnights' nod for the Album of the Year, makes it her sixth nomination in this category. She is now tied with Barbara Streisand for most nominations by a female artist in this category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Song of the Year and Album of the Year, Swift also raked in four more nominations- Record of the Year for Anti-Hero, Best Pop Solo Performance for Anti-Hero, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Karma ft. Ice Spice, and Record of the Year for Anti-Hero. She now has 52 nominations in total, making her the third most Grammy-nominated artist.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Check out full list of nominees

Fans shower Taylor Swift with praises

The Cruel Summer singer's fans a.k.a Swifties rushed to social media to congratulate the singer for making history with her six Grammy nominations. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “She’s just incredible artist. A music industry in one single person. She deserved all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another said, “Wow, what an achievement! Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) secures her place as the 3rd most nominated female artist in history with a remarkable 52 Grammy nominations. A true icon in the music industry, her impact is undeniable. Congratulations to the queen of nominations!”

One more fan said, “52 nominations, incredible career and he still has years left in his career. He will break many more records.” Yet another wrote, “ITS PRETTY EASY TO ROOT FOR THE ANTI-HERO.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON