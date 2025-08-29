Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Andy Slye cheekily reacts to her engagement to Travis Kelce: ‘She wasn’t right for you’

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce has taken the internet by storm, with Swifties having nothing less than a meltdown over the revelation. The singer's Instagram post that announced the news has garnered a whopping 34 million likes. Now Andy Syle, who has claimed to be one of the singer's ex-boyfriends, has reacted to her engagement on X. Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend from high school has reacted to the news of her engagement.

What Taylor's ex-boyfriend claimed

Posting a picture with Taylor from years ago, Andy wrote on his X account: "That feeling when your girlfriend from high school finally gets engaged. I used to tell myself: Andrew, it’ll be ok. She wasn’t right for you. I just hope her husband isn’t some handsome buff football player."

He even added screenshots of songs of Taylor like ‘I Forgot That You Existed’, ‘This is why we can’t have Nice Things,' ‘We are never ever getting back together,’ and ‘Andy, get over it,’ to say: “really should have seen this coming.”

He went on to add, “I wouldn’t have hit it off with my wife if it weren’t for Taylor. Taylor was a topic the first time we met. We bonded over the music. Now we film weddings as a husband/wife team. We love to film football weddings (like this ND one) Is anyone else thinking what I’m thinking?”

Will he be the wedding photographer?

That was not all, as Andy reacted to user comments on his post as well. When one fan asked whether he will be considering to be the wedding photographer for Taylor, he replied, “She might have a limited budget. We’ll see.”

Another asked, “Which song of hers was about you?” He said, “The one where she says “I love the gap between your teeth”.” “LOL have you guys spoken since?” asked a second user. Andy replied cheekily, “It’s mostly a one way conversation where I listen to her.”

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with a sweet Instagram post. The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

The Grammy winner captioned the Instagram post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”