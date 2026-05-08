Taylor Swift's lawyers clap back at Las Vegas performer's Life of a Showgirl lawsuit: ‘Should never have been filed’

Did Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl steal the spotlight from the life of a real one? The 36-year-old pop star’s attorneys have now fired back at an ongoing lawsuit filed by cabaret performer Maren Flagg, who accused her of violating copyright and trademark laws over the phrase “Confessions of a Showgirl.” Swift’s legal team has dismissed the claims outright, calling the suggestion that consumers could confuse the services offered by the two women “absurd.”

A lawsuit was filed against Taylor Swift's latest album during late March.(REUTERS)

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Inside the ongoing lawsuit

According to AP News, Flagg filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on March 30 in United States District Court in California, alleging that Taylor Swift’s October 2025 album “The Life of a Showgirl” infringes on her 2015 trademark for the phrase “Confessions of a Showgirl.” Flagg claimed she had built her brand around the title over the years, using it for her newspaper column, podcast, and cabaret performances.

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{{^usCountry}} Maren Flagg, who goes by Maren Wade on stage, first used the phrase for a column on backstage life in Sin City that she began writing for the Las Vegas Weekly in 2014, before later turning it into a live cabaret show that went on a national tour. In the lawsuit, Flagg argued that the two titles are strikingly similar, stating, “Both share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression. Both are used in overlapping markets and are directed at the same consumers.” Taylor Swift’s lawyers clap back {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maren Flagg, who goes by Maren Wade on stage, first used the phrase for a column on backstage life in Sin City that she began writing for the Las Vegas Weekly in 2014, before later turning it into a live cabaret show that went on a national tour. In the lawsuit, Flagg argued that the two titles are strikingly similar, stating, “Both share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression. Both are used in overlapping markets and are directed at the same consumers.” Taylor Swift’s lawyers clap back {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After Flagg sought an immediate injunction to block Taylor Swift from selling related merchandise while the two battle it out in court, the Blank Space hitmaker’s legal team reportedly hit back “aggressively” in a brief filed on May 6, according to Page Six. The filing, cited by Variety, argued that the motion “should never have been filed,” much like Flagg’s lawsuit itself, accusing the performer of attempting to use Swift’s name and intellectual property to further promote her own brand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Flagg sought an immediate injunction to block Taylor Swift from selling related merchandise while the two battle it out in court, the Blank Space hitmaker’s legal team reportedly hit back “aggressively” in a brief filed on May 6, according to Page Six. The filing, cited by Variety, argued that the motion “should never have been filed,” much like Flagg’s lawsuit itself, accusing the performer of attempting to use Swift’s name and intellectual property to further promote her own brand. {{/usCountry}}

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The filing states, “Plaintiff attempts to broadly lump her cabaret show and defendants’ musical album together as ‘entertainment services.’ That comparison is absurd,” as Swift’s lawyers pushed back against the claims. The legal team further argued that there was virtually no possibility of consumer confusion between Swift’s record-breaking stadium tour and the plaintiff’s cabaret performances, which they said take place, “if at all,” in “small intimate venues,” including a “55+ active community,” “55+ golf resort,” “RV & Golf Resort,” a “90 seat cabaret-style venue” offering dinner service, hotels, and private supper clubs. They also noted, “Her website lists no upcoming performances.”

Moreover, the defence team also urged the judge to consider why the cabaret performer was seeking immediate relief over alleged “irreparable harm” nearly eight months after the album was first announced. Taylor Swift’s lawyers argued that, during that time, Maren Flagg had instead reshaped her own branding around the album, allegedly flooding social media with posts attempting to associate herself with Swift and “The Life of a Showgirl”. Despite the sharp rebuttal, Flagg and her attorneys have chosen to press ahead with the lawsuit, saying they look forward to filing their response the following week.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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