‘Thank you for shattering limitations’: Lizzo's current dancers praise her after sexual harassment lawsuit

Lizzo’s current dancers have appreciated the singer after she was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit by her former dancers.“We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” read a statement posted to Instagram from Lizzo’s dance group, the Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

Lizzo plays at Orange Stage at the Roskilde festival, in Roskilde , Denmark on Saturday July 1. 2023 (Photo: Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix) (via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us but for Women and All people breaking Barriers,” the statement added.

Allegations against Lizzo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three of Lizzo’s tour dancers have reportedly accused the singer of sexual harassment. They have also alleged that she created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial and religious harassment. As per alawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 1, the incidents took place between 2021 and 2023.

The plaintiffs have been identified as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, while the defendants are Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc and Lizzo’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley. In a bombshell claim in the lawsuit, it was revealed that Lizzo made the dancers eat bananas from sex workers’ vaginas.

The plaintiffs claim that Lizzo took them for a night out on the town during a concert trip to Amsterdam. They found themselves in the city’s red light district, full of sex theatres and sex shops. There were multiple clubs and bars with nudity on display. The performers have accusedLizzo of criticising a dancer’s recent weight gain, and later going on to berate and fire her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON