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The Chainsmokers set for India comeback with three-city tour

The Chainsmokers set for India comeback with three-city tour

Jun 17, 2026 11:39 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Global electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, known for chartbusters like "Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down", will return to India later this year for a three-city tour.

The Chainsmokers set for India comeback with three-city tour

The Grammy Award-winning duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

As part of the tour, The Chainsmokers will headline the Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking the festival's debut at the iconic venue.

Also known for chart-topping hits such as "Paris" and "Something Just Like This", The Chainsmokers last performed in India in 2023.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said the duo's music has been deeply intertwined with the lives of young listeners over the past decade.

"For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally.

Besides music, Taggart and Pall are also technology investors through Mantis Venture Capital, an early-stage investment firm they co-founded in 2020.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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