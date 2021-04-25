The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale leaves out a BTS joke, fans ask Marvel to 'release the BTS cut'

BTS fans were disappointed to learn that a reference about the K-pop band was left out from the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Actor Danny Ramirez, who played Joaquín Torres in the Marvel series, had confirmed that an ad-lib about the South Korean music group was shot.

In an interview with an international outlet, Danny revealed that the episode featured a scene with him referring to BTS and a small dance. However, he presumed that the licensing might have been the reason behind the cut.

"There's not much that didn't make the cut, but there's a really funny moment in that last episode... I could see why they had to cut it based on, I think maybe licensing, who's to say. But it's this little ad-lib about how 'I wish we were all more like the boy band BTS.' Because I was like, I thought we could be more like RM. And so it was a fun little thing and there was a little dance that went with it. So yeah, that was a little bit of something where that would have been cool," he said while speaking with Collider.

After his confession caught fans' attention, Danny tweeted, "'Wish we were more like Suga, RM and J-Hope...' Or which three members would Sam, Bucky and Joaquin be haha." His reveal made fans demand Marvel Studios to 'release the BTS cut'. Several fans used the hashtag and asked the studio to share the scene. "All im gonna say is #ReleaseTheBTSCut only then my marvel army heart will be in peace," a fan tweeted. "All I need for a happy life is that BTS cut omg #ReleaseTheBTSCut," added another. "Respectfully,,, PLEASE GIVE US THE CUT GOOD SIR @DannyRamirez," a third fan said.

Danny has also revealed that he has attended a BTS concert. The actor shared a clip of him attending it in Rose Bowl, California, where he was seen grooving to the group's hit song Boy With Luv.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ended on Friday. In the finale episode, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) embraced the role as the new Captain America. The episode also introduced US Agent, in form of John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and confirmed that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is the Power Broker. Soon after, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Captain America 4 is in the making.