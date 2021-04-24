'Sam Wilson is Captain America': Marvel fans embrace The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Cap

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

It was an emotional finale for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier fans as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally identified himself as Captain America. From stopping the Flag Smashers' plans, with a little help from Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), to erecting a statue of Isaiah Bradley at the Captain America exhibit in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, Sam earned the title through the six-episode series.

The finale episode has fans lauding the new Captain America. They have embraced the new face and are eager to see more of him in the coming future. Some fans even noted that Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans) would have been proud of Sam, especially after his moving monologue in the finale.

MY CAPTAIN AMERICA IS A BLACK MAN WEARING A BEAUTIFUL SUIT MADE IN AN AFRICAN NATION 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/owl8Mygf7T — roonil (@graybookmark) April 23, 2021

I think that Bucky explains perfectly how proud we feel watching the new Captain America pic.twitter.com/OvDCKC8Gdr — kek | captain america stan account (@XL0G4N) April 23, 2021

anthony mackie did THAT, sam wilson is THE best captain america we could possibly ask for pic.twitter.com/82VqzIcdh2 — chris ᱬ sam wilson supremacy (@edens_halo) April 23, 2021

nothing but respect to my Captain America and Winter Soldier pic.twitter.com/FutTCdZWHZ — ًmariam⧗ flop era (@Bippty) April 23, 2021

Nothing but respect for MY Captain America #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/S8gwZY1PNh — Fantasmica (@F4nt4sm1c4) April 23, 2021

Over the past few weeks, fans had been speculating that Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter is the Power Broker. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's finale confirmed the theory. The episode also introduced the US Agent and teased Julia Louis-Dreyfus' future in the MCU in the mid-credits scene.

Hours after the finale premiered, Marvel Studios confirmed that a fourth Captain America movie is in the making. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's showrunner Malcolm Spellman will be picking up Captain America 4. Spellman will reportedly co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the Disney+ show.

What a Friday it has been... thank you to everyone who’s seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier!#SamWilsonIsCaptainAmerica #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/wzSKZFnRUX — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) April 24, 2021

Although the casting is yet to be revealed, the finale episode hinted that Anthony and Sebastian could reprise their Marvel roles for the movie. While fans wait for Marvel Studios to reveal more details about the project, Marvel fans have numerous projects to look forward to.

This includes movies like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Eternals to name a few. There are also a number of series in the pipeline. This includes Loki, She-Hulk, and Ms Marvel, among other shows.

