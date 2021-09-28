The piety of a recording studio is very important for me: Shashaa Tirupati

Even though the fear of an impending third wave looms large, most industries have begun working in a full-fledged fashion. As for the music industry, some have resumed live gigs and others have recommenced in-studio recordings. As Shashaa Tirupati returned to a recording studio a few months after creating and recording songs from home, she was hit by nostalgia.

She says, “The pandemic is still on-going. But when things got a little better and I went back to a studio, I felt like I entered one for the very first time. I exactly felt the way I did 20 years ago.”

Though Tirupati was used to the comfort of working from home, she asserts that the experience of a studio recording is unparalleled. “We have all become comfortable recording from home. I’m happy that a lot of singers have become self-sufficient. But a studio is a very divine space. I never wear my shoes inside a studio. The piety of the place is very important for me,” she remarks.

The Mono Beena (Gold; 2018) singer has been putting music tutorial videos on her YouTube channel for about five years now. It helped her stay connected with aspiring musicians and music lovers to stay connected when the entire world went through a lockdown.

“These videos help a lot of emerging singers who are passionate about learning the little runs I’ve sung in my song and the nuances of how I emote. Most of the songs I’ve sung are pretty difficult. They’ve taken me forever to record them. So, I can imagine how difficult they will be for a novice! In my tutorials, I also talk about my experience of working in a studio and collaborating with different composers,” she says.

Tirupati adds, “I used to teach music to students aged between four years to 82 years earlier. So many people are looking into taking classes in their mid-20s and they want to know if they are too old to begin. Through my tutorials, I also tell them that there’s no perfect age to begin.”