'There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist award', here's Jelly Roll's journey to his CMA win

“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year,” Jelly Roll said from the stage after winning best new artist.. “What’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you.”

Jelly Roll poses with the award for new artist of the year in the press room at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

When Jelly Roll accepted the Best New Artist trophy at the CMA Awards ceremony, his voice was full of emotions gratitude and motivation as he thanked his family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support. Acknowledging his past, he would likely speak of the power of music to heal and unite, and the road that led him to this moment of validation and acclaim.

‘I wanna tell you keep going baby, I wanna tell you success is on the other side', he shouted from the stage to an audience who couldn't hide behind their smile and tears and stood up for a round of applause.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has etched his name into the walls of country music with his raw and heartfelt lyrics. His journey to the CMA Awards stage has not been a traditional one and was fuelled by a fierce independent streak and a connection to his fans that was cultivated outside the confines of the mainstream music industry.

Jelly Roll built his following one fan at a time and shares his life's ups and downs through his music and social media. He has created a bond with listeners who found their own stories in his lyrics. He blends country, rock, and hip-hop, Jelly Roll’s musical journey is a testament to resilience and redemption.

Hailing from Antioch, Tennessee, Jelly Roll's career began in the rap circles of Nashville, where he was known for his freestyling prowess and storytelling ability. His songs often delve into themes of pain, recovery, and hope, resonating with fans across genres and narrate his personal battles with addiction and the law.

As he stood on the CMA stage, an award in hand, Jelly Roll represented hope for many — proof that no matter where one starts, the future can be bright. With his trademark humility and honesty, he would have accepted the award not just for himself, but for everyone who saw a piece of their own journey in his songs.

