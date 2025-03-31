Menu Explore
This famous rapper almost collaborated with Taylor Swift, but then turned it down, ‘Couldn’t catch a vibe’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 31, 2025 07:13 AM IST

An A-list rapper has revealed that he had almost teamed up with Taylor Swift on one of her songs, but it did not happen as he was unable to “catch a vibe.”

Rapper Lil Nas X has revealed that he had almost teamed up with Taylor Swift on one of her songs, but it ultimately did not happen as he was unable to “catch a vibe.” Lil Nas made the revelation during a conversation with E! News at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27.

Famous rapper almost collaborated with Taylor Swift, but then turned it down (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES/File Photo)(REUTERS)
“We were working on something,” Lil Nas X told the outlet. “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen."

The ‘Industry Baby’ musician said he did not “even want to talk about” what could have been. He then went on to shower praises on Swift. “I’m proud of my girl,” the rapper said. “I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

Can fans expect a collaboration between the two in the future? Lil Nas X told the outlet that "when it happens… Global. World. Tay-Tay and Nassy.”

‘I wanna be myself more than ever this era’

Lil Nas X offered some insight into his new era after the release of his March EP, Days Before Dreamboy. "I wanna be myself more than ever this era," the ‘Holiday’ singer told People. "I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do. If I do not want to do it, I'm not doing it."

"If I don't want be there, I'm not gonna be there. I think it's more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I'm taking my energy and where I don't want to take it,” he added.

Lil Nas X also recalled how he felt like he needed "everybody to like me before" — something he was eventually able to let go of. “When I started to let go of it more, I would still hold onto to it. And now I'm here and I'm just... I'm showing up as me," he said. "I'm existing."

Lil Nas X's new project is set to release almost four years after his 2021 debut LP Montero. He said he "had to experience a mundane life" during his time away. He released a few singles in the time between the album and new EP.

News / Entertainment / Music / This famous rapper almost collaborated with Taylor Swift, but then turned it down, ‘Couldn’t catch a vibe’
